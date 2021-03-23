Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 23rd (AA, AIRC, AQUA, AVB, BLFS, BZLFY, CSLLY, CTMX, EQR, FFNW)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 23rd:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $0.50.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a sell rating to a hold rating. Odeon Capital Group LLC currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $0.50.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $68.00 target price on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $244.00 price target on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $188.00 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $650.00 price target on the stock.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $460.00 price target on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $83.00 target price on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $220.00 target price on the stock.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Northcoast Research currently has $560.00 target price on the stock.

