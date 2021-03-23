ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ResMed by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after buying an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,214,000 after buying an additional 49,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $189.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,519 shares of company stock worth $3,310,552 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.