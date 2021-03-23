Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $957,878.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 12,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $719,072.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,077,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $243,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $16,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $963,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $222,862,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,039,000 after purchasing an additional 708,565 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

