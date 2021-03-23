Reviewing Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade N/A N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.27% 48.98% 13.16%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accolade and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 1 10 0 2.91 Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 3 3 0 2.50

Accolade presently has a consensus price target of $53.55, suggesting a potential upside of 24.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $154.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.46%. Given Accolade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accolade is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accolade and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.53 billion 3.77 $462.50 million $5.03 29.34

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Accolade on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. Its customers are primarily employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions; and provides end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and multi-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services. In addition, this segment offers financial reporting document composition and management solutions; SEC disclosure and filing services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; customer communication solutions; cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools; customer and account data aggregation and reporting services, as well as creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics; and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides capital market, wealth management, asset management, and international securities processing solutions; managed services; and customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

