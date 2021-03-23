Reviewing Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) & New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

This table compares Nexa Resources and New Age Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources -32.17% -3.22% -1.22% New Age Metals N/A -22.71% -22.21%

This table compares Nexa Resources and New Age Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.33 billion 0.60 -$146.63 million $0.36 29.33 New Age Metals N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

New Age Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexa Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nexa Resources and New Age Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 2 3 3 0 2.13 New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexa Resources presently has a consensus target price of $6.90, indicating a potential downside of 34.66%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Risk & Volatility

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Metals has a beta of 4.54, meaning that its share price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Nexa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats New Age Metals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, as well as exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg City. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Pacific North West Capital Corp. and changed its name to New Age Metals Inc. in February 2017. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.