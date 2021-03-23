REVV Achieves Market Capitalization of $108.81 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, REVV has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $108.81 million and $10.33 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.31 or 0.00465872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00063708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00151296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00053150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.15 or 0.00778804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00075447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

