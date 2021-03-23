Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,767 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.28% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $17,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

