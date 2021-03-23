RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.87

Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.87 and traded as low as $23.20. RGC Resources shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 23,295 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $190.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,247 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

