Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 20,624 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Cloudera worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $806,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,784,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 701,735 shares of company stock valued at $11,305,898. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

CLDR stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

