Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 38,019 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,019 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of 3D Systems worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.