Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 42,676 Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Endo International worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Endo International plc has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENDP shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

