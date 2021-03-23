Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,727 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of First Merchants worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRME. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FRME. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In related news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

