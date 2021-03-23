Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,754 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Central Garden & Pet worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,609,000 after purchasing an additional 257,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after buying an additional 68,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 283,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

