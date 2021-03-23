Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of AAR worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,063 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,037,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 173,905 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of AAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 368,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AAR by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 352,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

