Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of The St. Joe worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The St. Joe by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,709,000 after acquiring an additional 179,862 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at $1,955,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The St. Joe by 29.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 66,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The St. Joe by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in The St. Joe by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

In other The St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,296,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00. Insiders have sold 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,957,191 in the last three months. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The St. Joe stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.53 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $57.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.