Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,011 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of NBT Bancorp worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $194,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NBTB. TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NBTB opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $118.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.