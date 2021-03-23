Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Century Communities worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

NYSE:CCS opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

