Rhumbline Advisers Buys 11,894 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Veritex worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

In related news, Director John Sughrue purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $64,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,454.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.79 per share, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,497 shares of company stock worth $1,980,402. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.