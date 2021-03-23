Rhumbline Advisers Buys 13,817 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of GMS worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in GMS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in GMS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in GMS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of GMS by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMS. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

