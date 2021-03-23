Rhumbline Advisers Buys 15,241 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Qurate Retail worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRTEA stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

