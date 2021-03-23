Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,113 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of The Pennant Group worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $964,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,558,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $2,362,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,511,327.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,176.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,050,888.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,131 shares of company stock worth $4,763,066 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.28 and a beta of 2.83.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

