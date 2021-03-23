Rhumbline Advisers Buys 24,144 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,144 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Maxar Technologies worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.55.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

