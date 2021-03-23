Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Allakos worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.89 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $31,059,094 over the last ninety days. 44.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

