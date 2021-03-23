Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $653,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 70,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,260.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 330,482 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,114 and sold 202,700 shares valued at $12,564,233. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

