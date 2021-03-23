Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,290.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

