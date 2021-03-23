Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Independence Realty Trust worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

