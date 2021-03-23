Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.26 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CALM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

