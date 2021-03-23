Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,049 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Matador Resources worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 17.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.