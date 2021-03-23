Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $178,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AKR opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $21.56.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

