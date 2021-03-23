Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.36 Million Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of New Residential Investment worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $3,622,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 6,847.3% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 42,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.