Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.40 Million Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450,224 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,287,000 after acquiring an additional 155,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 47.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

EPAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. G.Research cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 427.24 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

