Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Astec Industries worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Astec Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Astec Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

ASTE stock opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

