Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.52 Million Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Lazard worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 531,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 57.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. Argus boosted their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.