Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.55 Million Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Eagle Bancorp worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $57.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

