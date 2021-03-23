Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Coeur Mining worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after buying an additional 1,219,458 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 164,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $228.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

