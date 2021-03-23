Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.66 Million Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Cavco Industries worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

CVCO opened at $229.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.29.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

