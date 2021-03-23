Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,477 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,242 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of FuelCell Energy worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,553,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 249,687 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 256,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of FCEL opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.