Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Stewart Information Services worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,156,000 after purchasing an additional 96,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,378 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 388,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $55.93.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $736.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

