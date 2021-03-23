Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of AMERCO worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $591.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $550.30 and its 200 day moving average is $442.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $222.34 and a 12 month high of $657.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

