Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.39% of AMERISAFE worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,884,000 after acquiring an additional 168,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after acquiring an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 319,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 288,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.