Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in News were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of News by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in News by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 115,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.68. News Co. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

