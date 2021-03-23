Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,966 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Perficient worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Perficient by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,480 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $63.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

