Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.37% of Deluxe worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,661,000 after buying an additional 390,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 921.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE DLX opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.