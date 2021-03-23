Rhumbline Advisers Invests $4.23 Million in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on MSGS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.
Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.
Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.
Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.