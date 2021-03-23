Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 11,217 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of M/I Homes worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,110,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,191,000 after buying an additional 25,801 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 143,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

MHO opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $943,645.32. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00. Insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

