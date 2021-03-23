Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 22,804 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of APi Group worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in APi Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in APi Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

APG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

