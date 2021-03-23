Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of 1Life Healthcare worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $997,668.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,974.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $2,606,933.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 928,196 shares of company stock worth $40,742,737.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of -22.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. On average, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

