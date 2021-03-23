Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Enstar Group worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the third quarter worth about $307,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGR stock opened at $253.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.61. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $121.63 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

