Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,741 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of BancFirst worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BANF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 78.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 34.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,677 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 146.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,955 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $2,479,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth about $1,683,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

In other news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,439,054.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Goyne bought 600 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

