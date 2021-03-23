Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Navistar International worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,214,000 after buying an additional 3,735,501 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,672,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,640,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,942,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,643,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 9,269 shares of company stock worth $407,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NAV opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. Navistar International Co. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.